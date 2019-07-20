Shirtless suspect with back scar, tattoos wanted in burglary in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Officers are searching for a Hollywood burglar who has a scar on the right side of his upper back and tattoos on both arms.

On Friday morning, he was wearing a gold watch, a floral-print hat and jean shorts when he baited a victim into opening the door of his apartment, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the department, said the man broke into the apartment and struck the victim in the head. He told the victim he was armed with a gun.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglar to call detectives at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.