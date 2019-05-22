South Broward High School student arrested after BB gun found in backpack, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A student at South Broward High School was arrested Tuesday after a BB gun was found in his backpack, authorities said.

The student, whose age and identity were not released, is facing a charge of disruption of a school function.

According to a juvenile transcript, the school resource officer was notified by school officials that they were told a student was in possession of a gun on campus.

The school was immediately placed on a code red lockdown as Hollywood police officers went door to door, checking classrooms for the suspect.

Police said the student was eventually found in a classroom, standing along the back wall as his black backpack was sitting in the desk right next to him.

The students were told to exit the classroom with their student identification cards visible, and the student then picked up his backpack but was ordered by officers to put it back down, the transcript stated.

According to the transcript, the student and his brother, who was sitting directly in front of the suspect, were detained and escorted out of the classroom.

Hollywood police said a silver and black gun was found in the suspect's backpack and was later determined to be a BB gun.

Authorities said two fellow students told them the suspect had shown the gun to them.

The suspect's brother is not facing charges.



