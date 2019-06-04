Surveillance video released of trooper being struck by BMW in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol released surveillance video Tuesday that shows Trooper Arsenio Caballero being hit by a white BMW 6 Series in Hollywood last month during a traffic stop.

The hit-and-run incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. May 25 on the exit ramp of Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard.

The video shows another trooper speaking to the driver of the BMW just before Caballero crosses the street in front of the car.

The driver then takes off, striking Caballero and fleeing the scene, the video shows.

Caballero is seen in the video flipping over the hood of the car as the other trooper runs to his aid.

Paramedics transported Caballero to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for cuts on his head. He also reportedly suffered a broken wrist.

Authorities said the car was later found abandoned, but the driver has not been located.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

