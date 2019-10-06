Surveillance video shows Hollywood police officer punching handcuffed suspect

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Surveillance video shows the moment a Hollywood police officer struck a handcuffed suspect.

Authorities are hoping the ensuing internal affairs investigation will bring some sort of change.

The incident took place Aug. 6 in an apartment on Cleveland Street in Hollywood.

The victim's home surveillance footage, seen by police, launched an internal affairs investigation.

That investigation led to an officer facing criminal charges.

In the video, resident Raymond Schachner yells, while handcuffed, that the officers had no warrant nor permission to search his home.

That's when an officer punched Schachner several times.

That officer, identified as Matthew Barbieri, is facing battery charges.

"Do I feel bad for the guy? No, not really," Schachner said. "He's going to have a little bit better understanding (of) what happens to the rest of us when good people get arrested."

Police charged Schachner with possession of heroin after police received a call of a man yelling and acting erratically at Schachner's home.

According to the arrest form, Schachner's door was cracked open and police saw him with heroin paraphernalia in his bathroom.

Schachner disputes that account, showing Local 10 News' Saira Anwer that his bathroom can't be seen from the door.

"All of a sudden the bathroom door comes flying open, and I'm grabbed," Schachner said.

Hollywood police officials said they told the Broward State Attorney's Office of the criminal investigation and worked closely with prosecutors, resulting in the charges filed against Barbieri.

Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien called the incident disappointing and says he immediately relieved the officer of all departmental duties and initiated the internal affairs investigation.

"The actions committed by this officer in no way represent the core values which we pride ourselves in each and every day," O'Brien said. "I believe in our system of checks and balances, which were implemented to ensure officers who commit acts such as this, are identified and held accountable."

The internal affairs investigation remains active.

