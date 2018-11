HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An SUV slammed into the side of a Hollywood motel Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 5 a.m. at the Breeze Inn on South Federal Highway.

Hollywood police said the Buick SUV went over a curb and struck a parked Nissan Rogue before crashing into the motel.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the driver.

