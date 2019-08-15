Teen ordered held for 21 days following school threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy appeared in court Thursday morning, at which time a judge ordered he be held for at least 21 days in juvenile detention.

The judge said the order is meant as a cooling off period for Wilmer Martinez as prosecutors determine what his motivation behind the threat was.

Martinez must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to Hollywood police, Martinez was arrested Wednesday after he posted threatening messages on social media Tuesday night.

Hollywood police said Martinez wrote, "Everyone happy to go back to school and I'm debating on whether I should carry my pistol w me like last year ... exactly why my ass tryna get back in my homeschool rn ... but word to my timbs y'all annoying so."

The former McArthur High School student also shared a short video showing someone pointing a gun inside a classroom, authorities said.

Police said the video was likely recorded last year. Martinez was expelled last year after he was accused of carrying ammunition on campus. He is facing a felony charge of making an electronic threat to kill.

A relative of the teen, Elva Martinez, was also arrested and is facing an obstruction of justice charge.

