Thief hides iPhone X in pants after stealing it from store safe in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who they said stole a $1,000 Apple iPhone X last month from a Cricket Wireless store.

The theft was reported about 1 p.m. April 12 at the Cricket Wireless at 1754 Sheridan St.

Hollywood police said the thief entered the store with a woman and child and asked to use the restroom.

Employees told officers that the man was directed to the storage room in the back of the store, where he discovered an unlocked safe.

Police said the man stole an iPhone X from the safe and concealed it in his pants before leaving the store.

He was seen leaving in a red Toyota Sienna, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

