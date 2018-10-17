Thief steals ashes of woman's infant daughter in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Broward County woman is asking for help after someone stole a teddy bear containing the ashes of her infant daughter from her porch in Hollywood on Monday.

"I can’t even function," La'Quinta McKinney told Local 10 News' Louis Aquirre. "I lost so much in the past two years. I can’t afford to lose anything else."

McKinney said she was moving from her apartment in the 300 block of North 61st Terrace and placed some her belongings on her front porch while she went to retrieve a U-Haul van. When she returned, someone had rifled through her bags and taken the bear and other items.

"They just came in. They didn't care about anything. They just ripped through my stuff like it was theirs," McKinney said. "My first thing was just find my baby, find my baby, and I was just going through stuff and continued to look through the bags, and I looked, and I lost it."

Her 2 -month-old daughter, La'Vae, died in 2016 of sudden infant death syndrome. She said she placed LaVae's ashes in a special teddy bear to keep the girl's memory alive.

Hollywood police said they are investigating the theft.

McKinney said she doesn't care about the other items stolen. She just wants the teddy bear returned.

“Whoever has it, I’m not mad at you. I mean, I know that you don’t know what it means to us, but that is our family. That’s my kid’s sister. That’s my child."

