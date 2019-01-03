Thieves steal more than $250,000 worth of jewelry from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man and possibly up to two accomplices who broke into a home in Hollywood last month and stole more than $250,000 worth of jewelry.

The homeowners' Ring surveillance camera shows one of the thieves peeking into the home in the area of South Southlake Drive and South Seventh Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Dec. 15.

Once he determined no one was home, the man, who was wearing a Houston Astros Championship baseball cap, broke into the house and emptied the family's safe, which contained the expensive jewelry.

Police said the thief spent about 30 minutes inside the home before leaving in a car that was waiting outside.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

A reward of up to $8,400 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

