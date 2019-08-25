Thieves target Villa Sinclair Beach Suites & Spa in Hollywood, property owner says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Surveillance video shows a group who allegedly targeted a hookah lounge at the Villa Sinclair Beach Suites & Spa in Hollywood.

Hughes Longelin, the owner of the boutique hotel at 317 Polk St., released surveillance video saying he is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

Longelin is asking anyone with information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

