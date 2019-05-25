Trooper struck by car in hit-and-run crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was struck by car in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Hollywood, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the trooper was hit by a white BMW 6 Series around 3:30 p.m. on Florida’s Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard. Feola said the trooper was outside his patrol car at the time of the crash.

Paramedics transported the trooper to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was in stable condition. Feola said he had cuts on his head.

Authorities have shut down the Hollywood Boulevard exit (49B) and are diverting traffic, causing traffic delays.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.





