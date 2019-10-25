VIDEO: Incredible light show thrills guests at Hard Rock Hotel opening

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - While celebs like Johnny Depp and a Kardashian graced the red carpet, the real star of the Hard Rock Hotel expansion debut Thursday was the hotel itself.

As guests were wined and dined at the Hollywood resort's new restaurants and clubs, a light show for the ages thrilled everyone who simply had to look up at the iconic guitar hotel.

Name a color in the rainbow and it was displayed on the side of the hotel in an incredible light show that will soon become a major South Florida attraction in itself.

The light show will be a nightly feature at the Hard Rock, and if you can't make it inside, don't worry. The hotel and the show can be seen even miles away.

