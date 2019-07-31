Video shows armed robber targeting 2 businesses in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A gas station clerk, who is a father of three, was the victim of an armed robbery is still in fear Tuesday evening in Hollywood.

He said he feels happy to be alive.

"I feel nervous because this is the first time its happened in the last 27 years," he said shaking.

Surveillance video shows the armed robber jumping over the counter at the Exxon gas station on Sheridan Street near the Florida Turnpike. He pointed a gun at the clerk and shouted orders.

"First time he said, 'I’m going to shoot you!' Then he said, "Lay down! Lay down!'"

The gun wielding bandit forced him to the ground and tied him up.

"He tied both hands with a tie rope," he said.

He was wearing a mask, gloves, a hat and sunglasses when he grabbed about $1,000 from the register.

The clerk said that for a moment he feared the worst.

"I was a dead man," he said. "I was a dead man."

Hollywood Police Department detectives believe the robber also targeted a Little Caesars restaurant up the street for cash. The workers there ignored him and he left without hurting anyone.

