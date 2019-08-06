Water main valve break prompts boil-water advisory in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Officials issued a precautionary boil-water advisory Tuesday night for some residents in the city of Hollywood.

Utility crews are working to repair a broken water main valve at Scott Street and A1A on Hollywood Beach. The damaged valve is impacting water service between New Mexico and Harding Streets on the west side of A1A.

Water customers in this area should boil their drinking water for one minute before consuming it until further notice. Crews will have to turn off water service for approximately two hours to make the repairs. Service is expected to be restored by 1 a.m.



