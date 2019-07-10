Woman fatally shot at Hollywood apartment complex

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman was fatally shot early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. inside the victim's apartment off Washington Street.

Loved ones identified the victim as Corretta Bain, 30, and said her killer left the area in Bain's black Nissan Maxima.

According to relatives, Bain is a mother of three girls.

Hollywood police have not confirmed whether Bain's car was stolen or released a description of the shooter.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

