Woman plans to head back to Bahamas days after being bitten by shark

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman from Massachusetts is being released Tuesday from Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood after she was bitten by a shark in the Bahamas.

Maggie Ewing, 31, was spearfishing Sunday in the Bahamas when she was bitten by the shark.

Ewing is an avid diver, so she knows what to look out for while in the water.

She said she had looked over her shoulder to check and make sure no sharks were around when she speared a hogfish, but a young blacktip shark came around the other side of her.

When it tried to grab the fish on her spear, it clamped down on her hand instead, she said.

"I think anyone who dives or spearfishes knows there's an inherent risk. It's definitely a risk that I would take again," Ewing said. "It's one of my favorite things to do. It happened, I'll deal with it and I'll get back into the water."

Ewing said she doesn't blame the shark for the attack.

"I know sharks aren't really going for me. He was totally going for the fish," she said. "It was my mistake but, nonetheless, he got me."

Ewing's boyfriend said he was worried for his girlfriend after the attack.

"I thought she was going to bleed out. She was turning pale and I was losing it," Jaron Dorfman said.

Ewing was brought onto a boat and rushed to land, where she was met by rescue crews. She was then airlifted to South Florida.

Ewing underwent surgery Monday and another small procedure Tuesday.

"On the top of her fingers, the index, long, ring and small fingers were all involved and had traumatic lacerations," Dr. Yim Kan Hwee said.

Fortunately, doctors were able to save her hand and believe she'll make a full recovery.

As for whether or not this will keep Ewing out of the water, she said she and her boyfriend are already planning to head back to the Bahamas in a few days, and she'll be back in the water as soon as doctors allow her to.



