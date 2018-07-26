Hollywood

Woman seen stealing package from front porch of Hollywood home

Suspect identified as Ronnie Kochanowicz

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Security cameras caught a female "porch pirate" stealing a package from the doorstep of a Hollywood home.

Hollywood police tweeted out video of the woman, identified as Ronnie Kochanowicz, approaching the front porch of a house on Harrison Street, opening the door and taking a package.

If you know Kochanowicz's whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 954-764-4357.

