Woman seen stealing package from front porch of Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Security cameras caught a female "porch pirate" stealing a package from the doorstep of a Hollywood home.

Hollywood police tweeted out video of the woman, identified as Ronnie Kochanowicz, approaching the front porch of a house on Harrison Street, opening the door and taking a package.

If you know Kochanowicz's whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 954-764-4357.

Suspect: Ronnie Kochanowicz, DOB: 7/19/81 pic.twitter.com/Bb45vAoe7b — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 26, 2018

