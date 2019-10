HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman's body was found on the beach Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

The body was found on the sand about 2:30 a.m. near Filmore Street and the Hollywood Broadwalk, Officer Christian Lata said.

Police are calling the death suspicious.

"That's horrible," resident Marie Brown told Local 10 News. "My goodness. That's awful."

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The woman hasn't been identified.

