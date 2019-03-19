Hot sauce saves Florida man after car crashes into Taco Bell

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man is lucky to be alive, and he has his love of hot sauce to thank.

Just seconds after the man eating inside a Winter Haven Taco Bell got up to get some hot sauce Sunday, an SUV came careening through the restaurant.

Had the unidentified man not gotten up to grab the spicy sauce, he would have been run over by the vehicle as his seat was in its direct path.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a 77-year-old man thought his SUV was in reverse when he was attempting to back out of a parking space. Instead, he drove 10-feet inside the restaurant.

No one was injured in the accident, but the restaurant suffered significant damage.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.