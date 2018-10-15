Hurricane Michael looter shot dead trying to steal police car in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A man suspected of looting was shot and killed after he attempted to steal a police squad car in hurricane ravaged Panama City.

Over the weekend, the unidentified man approached a witness before he entered the car and admitted that he was looting, according to WEAR.

Officials say shots were fired by Florida State Fire Marshals.

Despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew, looting is reportedly running rampant days after Hurricane Michael struck the Panhandle, with shattered glass all that remains in the storefronts of many businesses in the area.

WEAR reports a crew arrived at a convenience store and found men inside taking several items from store shelves.

