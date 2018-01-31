$5,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Kendall burglars

KENDALL, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the people who recently burglarized a home in Kendall, authorities said.

The burglary, which was captured on home surveillance cameras, was reported Dec. 23 at a home in the 5200 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said two men broke into the house by smashing a bedroom window at about 9 p.m.

Once inside, the thieves stole the victim's safe, authorities said.

The burglars fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

