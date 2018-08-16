4 vehicles catch fire outside southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents of one southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood said they woke up just after 4 a.m. Thursday to what they thought sounded like a bomb going off.

Cellphone video showed four vehicles on fire outside a home on Southwest 113th Place.

Neighbors said they heard multiple explosions and were scared for their own homes and families.

"I looked out my bathroom window and I saw the fire in the backyard and I called 911 and I heard the lady and her children screaming in the back running out, and then I heard another explosion," witness Paula Atkinson told Local 10 News.

A man who spoke to Local 10 News said the home where the cars were burning is his grandmother's house. He said fire investigators said they found a gas can next to one of the cars, perhaps indicating an act of arson.

No injuries were reported.

