Authorities lift rabies alert in Kendall area

KENDALL, Fla. - Health officials announced on Monday a rabies alert was no longer in effect in Miami-Dade County's Kendall area.

Florida Department of Health officials issued the alert Sept. 10, after 6 raccoons tested positive for rabies in the area of Southwest 152nd Street, down to Southwest 187th Street, between 117th and 137th Avenues.

A raccoon infected with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not bee vaccinated against rabies. For more information on rabies, call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400 or Miami-Dade County Animal Services at 311.

