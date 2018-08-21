Construction worker suffers long fall on roof of Baptist Hospital in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - A construction worker suffered a long fall on the roof of a building under construction at Baptist Hospital in Kendall, authorities said Tuesday.

Sky 10 was above the hospital at 8900 N. Kendall Drive shortly after 9 a.m. as the worker was lowered down on a stretcher.

He was then placed into an awaiting ambulance.

Circumstances surrounding the fall and the worker's condition were not immediately released, although he appeared to be conscious when he was being placed into the ambulance.

