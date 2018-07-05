Driver burned to death in fiery crash on Krome Avenue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a fiery crash involving a car and a dump truck in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The fatal crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Krome Avenue near Southwest 88th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez said the Dodge Charger and the dump truck were traveling south when the dump truck attempted to turn and collided with the car.

Sanchez said the car burst into flames, and the driver was burned to death.

"Right now we are investigating to determine if speed was a factor," Sanchez said.

A view from Sky 10 showed the charred car pressed against the back of the dump truck.

Sanchez said the Dodge Charger was a rental car, so investigators are working with the rental company to identify the driver.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Nicole Perez said all southbound lanes of Krome Avenue are closed between Kendall Drive and Southwest Eighth Street.

Sanchez said he expects the southbound lanes to be closed for most of the morning.



