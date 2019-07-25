Lightning strike possibly sparks fire at West Kendall home

KENDALL, Fla. - A fire at a home in West Kendall was possibly started Thursday afternoon by a lightning strike, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at the home in the 9800 block of Southwest 156th Court.

Officials said at least one person was inside at the time.

Neighbors alerted the person inside the home that smoke was coming from the roof.

Officials said the resident exited the house and called 911.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.