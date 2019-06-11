Pair pose as landscapers to steal about $30,000 worth of jewelry

Miami-Dade police have released these sketches of a pair who posed as landscapers to steal about $30,000 worth of jewelry from a Kendall couple's home.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are trying to identify two people who posed as landscapers to steal thousands of dollars' worth of jewelry from a Kendall couple's home.

The burglary occurred May 29 at a home on Camino Circle.

Miami-Dade police on Tuesday released composite sketches of the man and woman.

Detectives said the pair posed as landscapers to gain access to the elderly couple's home.

Investigators said the woman distracted the 88-year-old man and his 82-year-old wife by luring them outside while her partner in crime stole about $30,000 worth of jewelry.

Once the husband and wife returned inside, they noticed their jewelry was gone and called police.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

