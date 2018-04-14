17-year-old cyclist killed after colliding with Florida Highway Patrol cruiser

KENDALL, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper struck and killed a 17-year-old cyclist with his police cruiser late Friday along Killian Parkway in Kendall, authorities said.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, identified the cyclist as Angel Lopez, of Miami. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said Trooper Aliek Sierra, 36, was traveling west on Killian Parkway near Southwest 108th Avenue about 9 p.m. when Lopez attempted to cross the westbound lanes and was struck. The collision threw Lopez from his bicycle, and he landed on the pavement, Camacho said.

Sierra, a nine-year veteran of FHP, was not hurt, Camacho said.

A portion of Killian Parkway was shut down for four hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.