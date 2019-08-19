South Florida doctor falls to his death during vacation in Ibiza

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Dr. Daniel Sirovich died while attempting to take a picture of a beautiful beach in Ibiza, Spain, his fiancée's mother told the Staten Island Advance.

Sirovich's friends in South Florida are mourning him after he died Wednesday during his vacation in Ibiza, Spain, a family friend reported on GoFundMe. He was 34.

Diario De Ibiza reported Sirovich fell about 82 feet in an area known as Atlantis near Sa Pedrera de Cala d'Hort. Sirovich was with his fiancée, Kristi Kelly, a physician's assistant student in Miami, according to Sirovich's friend, Gui Ramos.

Kelly's mother, Mary Ann Kelly, said her daughter told her Sirovich, who was born in Brazil, was attempting to take a photograph of the beach when he stepped off a trail, slipped and couldn't stop himself from falling, according to the Staten Island Advance.

Sirovich's Facebook status updates show he studied biology/medicine at Rutgers University. According to his Kendall Regional Medical Center biography, Sirovich grew up in Kearny, New Jersey, and he was an American University medical school graduate.

After his residency at KRMC's trauma center, he had plans to move to Boston to work at an intensive care unit and wed Kelly next year. Sirovich's co-workers are planning a vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the KRMC's Room 758 at 11750 SW 40 St. in Kendall.

