Teenage boy in stolen car crashes during chase in Kendall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage boy -- who was trying to getaway from police officers in a stolen car -- crashed Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's Kendall neighborhood, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers accused the teenager of hitting an officer while refusing to follow orders. The officer wasn't injured.

After the teenager crashed into a Florida Power & Light box, officers said he took off running in the area of West Kendall Drive and 142nd Avenue.

Officers caught up to the boy about 5 p.m. He was handcuffed and arrested.

The area was closed to drivers during rush hour traffic because the crash damaged a traffic light.

