Thief targets same-sex couple fearing possible hate crimes in Kendall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Lizabeth Varela fears she and her wife, Yoiris Mora, fear they have been the victims of a series of hate crimes in Miami-Dade County.

Surveillance video shows a man in a red Chevy used a hammer to damage a surveillance camera at the home near Southwest 117th Avenue in Kendall.

The vandal also used the hammer to shatter their car's windows. Days later, a thief stole their other car. They suspect it was the same man.

"I feel violated. My wife feels violated. We feel a little bit unsafe in where we’re suppose to feel safe," Varela said.

Varela and Mora fear the attacks could escalate. They said they don't have enemies, and they don't understand why anyone would want to hurt them and their property outside of their home in Kendall.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the crimes to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

