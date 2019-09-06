Video shows gunman target Land Rover driver in Kendall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are searching for a gunman who targeted a driver in Kendall, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Thursday.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department, the gunman ambushed Alex Vega as he was trying to park his gray 2019 Land Rover sports utility vehicle.

"An unknown male approached his vehicle on the driver's side and opened fire, striking Mr. Vega in the back several times," Zabaleta said in a statement, adding the gunman ran away.

Vega, 45, was entering the garage of his home near the Miami-Dade College Kendall campus when the gunman ran up to him, shot him in the back and ran away.

Vega was treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center and survived the shooting.

Police released surveillance video Thursday while asking the public for help.

Zabaleta is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

