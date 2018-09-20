Worker rescued from top of building after scaffolding accident in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. - A worker was rescued from the top of a medical office building in Kendall Thursday after a scaffolding accident, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the four-story building at 11430 N. Kendall Drive just before noon as police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials worked to get the man to safety.

Although he was still in his harness, authorities could be seen holding onto him through an open window.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials soon arrived in a bucket truck to bring the worker back down to safety.

The man was then placed on a gurney and placed in an awaiting Fire Rescue truck.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



