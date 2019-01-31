Bacteria report prompts 'no swimming' advisory for Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Health officials determined it is not safe to swim at some of the popular beaches of Key Biscayne until further testing is done, according to a Thursday warning from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County.

Investigators detected enterococci bacteria, which is in an indicator of fecal contamination, at Crandon South, Crandon North and the Beach Club.

The water samples collected at these beaches exceeded the federal and state recommended standard and could make some swimmers sick.

The bacteria can cause ear, eye, nose and throat infections. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, headache and fever.

For more information about the public safety testing and advisory, call 850-245-4240 or e-mail AskEH@flhealth.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.