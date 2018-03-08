Bird strike forces Coast Guard helicopter crew to make emergency landing

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - A bird strike forced a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew to make an emergency landing Thursday in Key Biscayne.

The Coast Guard said the helicopter crew was on a routine flight when they made an emergency landing about 10:30 a.m.

A view from Sky 10 showed the helicopter on the beach near the southern side of Key Biscayne.

Two pilots, a flight mechanic and a rescue swimmer were on the helicopter at the time, but no injuries were reported.

After a damage assessment was conducted to determine whether the helicopter was safe to fly, it took off and headed back to the Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka.

