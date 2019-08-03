Key Biscayne

Fisherman hospitalized after injury in alleged shark attack off Key Biscayne

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says man suffered 'possible shark bite'

By Madeleine Wright - Reporter, Guadalupe Monarrez -- Assignment Desk Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - An ambulance rushed a 40-year-old man -- who was injured while fishing -- from Key Biscayne to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center on Saturday morning.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson said a paramedic believed the man suffered a "possible shark bite," but doctors at JMH had yet to confirm that. 

Paramedics quickly treated the man with an oxygen mask on his face and bandaged his arm about 8:30 a.m.

Jose Marino said his friend was fishing on a 23-foot boat overnight off Key Biscayne.

Marino said he was fishing with the group, but he had decided to return to shore about 5 a.m. He said he woke up to news that the man, who he only knows as "Mayito," had been bitten by a shark. "Mayito" is a diminutive of Mario in Spanish. 

Authorities have yet to report the alleged shark attack. 

This is a developing story. 

