Police hope facial reconstruction will lead to woman's identity

Police hope someone will recognize the woman in this facial reconstruction. Her skull was found at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in 2012.

DORAL, Fla. - Police have released a facial reconstruction of a woman whose remains were found at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in 2012.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a park biologist was removing non-native plant species from the property in April 2012 when she found a human skull.

The skull was sent to the University of Florida for further evaluation. An osteological examination report concluded that the skull was of a woman most likely older than 60 at the time of her death and that no evidence of trauma was present.

Investigators collaborated with a forensic artist to create a facial reconstruction of the skull. Police hope it will help them identify the woman.



