17-year-old trying to save child in waters off Crandon Beach Park rushed to hospital

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Three people who were swimming in waters off Historic Virginia Key Beach were taken to the hospital Monday.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Police officers performed CPR on a 17-year-old that was pulled from the water.

The teen was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

According to police, the teen got into trouble after jumping in rough waters to help a 9-year-old child that was screaming for help near a sandbar.

The 9-year-old and his mother were treated at the scene but also taken to the hospital as a precaution.



