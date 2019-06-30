Small crocodile seen swimming off Key Biscayne beach

@carlosgutierrezdirects / Instagram

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Beachgoers in Key Biscayne were startled to see a surprise visitor enjoying the surf on Sunday.

A small crocodile was spotted swimming just off shore of the beach in front of the Oceana condominium building.

People could be seen taking photos of the croc, but not touching the animal.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to handle the crocodile before it, or anyone else, was injured.

