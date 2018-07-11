Worker safely gets off scaffolding after mechanical failure in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Key Biscayne Fire Rescue officials were called to a building Wednesday afternoon after a mechanical failure on scaffolding, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1121 Crandon Blvd.

Deputy Chief Marcos Osorio said one man was on the scaffolding when the incident occurred.

The worker was able to stop the mechanism and get out safely, authorities said.

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue evaluated the worker at the scene and said he appeared to be OK.

The cause of the scaffolding collapse was not immediately clear.

