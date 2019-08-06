Lightning strike causes toilet to explode in Florida home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Well, you can go ahead and scratch going to the bathroom off your favorite things to do during a thunderstorm.

A Florida woman's toilet literally exploded after her septic tank was struck by lightning over the weekend.

Luckily, Marylou Ward was not using the toilet at the time of the strike.

Ward told WINK the toilet shattered into hundreds of pieces and that the lightning strike was the loudest sound she's ever heard.

“It used to be our toilet,” Ward said. “We have nothing now.”

According to the Ward's plumber, the lightning struck the methane gases that had built up in the pipes from all the fecal matter.

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward said. “That’s the main thing.”

