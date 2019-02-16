Man in custody after security incident at Orlando International Airport, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is in custody after a "security incident" at Orlando International Airport, according to airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.

Traveler Zachary Jaydon tweeted that a man with a gun was taken into custody by Orlando police. Jaydon said he did not believe the man fired the weapon before he was "tackled by police and bystanders."

This has not been confirmed by authorities, though law enforcement officers can be seen surrounding a man in an attached photo. In a tweet, airport officials said no shots were fired.

Fennell said the security incident is affecting gates 1-59 and that no one was injured.

A tweet from the airport said the incident temporarily paused security screening and tram service, though officials said they are in process of resuming normal airport operations. Many travelers have tweeted at OIA, detailing the details they are experiencing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

