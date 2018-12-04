Man saved by state trooper tells story behind heart-stopping video

HOBE SOUND, Fla. - The heart-stopping video shows a near brush with death in a matter of seconds

Rony Bottex, of Port St. Lucie, says he still can't believe it. He was standing near Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Mithil Patel along Interstate 95 in Martin County on Monday morning when in an instant, a car plowed right into them, throwing Patel into the air.

"All I hear - boom!" Bottex said. "I just saw the spinning, and he pushed me out of the way."

As that car spun toward them, Bottex said Patel pushed him out of the way before taking the hit himself.

"He pushed me out the way. If it wasn't for that, I'd be a dead man," Bottex said.

Video recorded by WPEC, the CBS affiliate for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, captured the entire incident.

Patel was on the side of the road -- near Bridge Road in Hobe Sound -- helping Bottex who was the victim of an earlier accident with his truck.

Troopers believe a van going north rear-ended the dark-colored Audi, causing it to spin right into Patel.

Several workers who were cleaning the debris from the previous crash rushed to help Patel.

Patel was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach.

Bottex is now home — on crutches from his fall. He said he's grateful and feels forever connected to Patel for saving his life.

