Man sets off firecrackers under Florida girl's bed while she sleeps

CRESTVIEW, Fla. - A man who lives in a tent outside a Florida home was arrested after he set off firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed, authorities said.

Matthew Morrison, 44, faces charges of burglary and child cruelty without great harm.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Morrison tossed a string of lit firecrackers under the bed where the girl was sleeping. The girl woke up to the sound of the firecrackers, which scared her and caused her to cry.

The homeowner told deputies Morrison went into the house without permission. He said he chased Morrison outside with a broom after the incident.

Morrison called it a "prank gone wrong," but deputies called it a crime and took him to jail.

Deputies said they also found methamphetamine in his pants pocket. He also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

