Massive alligator makes appearance at Florida nature preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - No, you did not take a time machine back to prehistoric times. The massive beast seen last week at a Florida nature preserve is indeed an alligator and not a dinosaur.

A woman visiting the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland was among a group of people who spotted the giant gator as it made its way... slowwwwwlllllyyyyy... across a path at the park on Dec. 29.

Suzy Griffin Paul posted the video to her Facebook page with the self-explanatory post of "Big Gator at Circle B today!!!"

Uh, yeah.

Paul says she was about 20 yards from the alligator when it passed in front of her and others visiting the Circle B.

The preserve is known for its huge alligators as many of similar size have been seen on its grounds over the past few years.

