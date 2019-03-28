Massive cocktail-mixing truck heading to Florida

ORLANDO - If you like your alcoholic drinks shaken, not stirred, then have we got a truck for you.

It may look like a construction cement truck and it may even smell like one, but hitting the roads of Florida will be an honest-to-goodness cocktail mixer unlike anything you've ever seen.

The traveling cocktail mixer is from the makers of Monkey Shoulder malt whisky. The Scottish-based company sends its yellow cocktail mixer filled with 2,400 gallons of the sweet stuff all across the country.

This weekend it hits the Sunshine State.

The mixing truck is in Orlando on Friday, and will make another Florida appearance in Tampa in November.

If you want to see the mixer in action this weekend, head up to the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace where it will be serving up whisky between 5:30-10 p.m.

