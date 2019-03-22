27,000 pounds of cocaine arrives in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading about 27,000 pounds of cocaine -- with an estimated street value of $360 million -- Friday morning in Miami Beach.

The cocaine was seized in 12 seperate Coast Guard interdictions off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa arrived at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

In February, the U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 34,000 pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades.





