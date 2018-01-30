'Katy, keep walking,' man says before being shot to death in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A woman who witnessed her friend get gunned down over the weekend in Miami Beach told Local 10 News that Kamil Patel was a cautious friend who would remind her not to text and drive and not to walk too closely to the road.

Katy Park said Patel had just moved to South Florida from Dallas a few weeks ago to continue his career in high-end retail.

She said they were out exploring some infamous spots on South Beach when they were shot at near Espanola Way.

Park said the shooting will always replay in her mind, but especially until that killer is brought to justice.

"I just want to hear his voice, and I just want to hear his laugh," Park said about her friend.

Park said Patel was full of life and loved nothing more than his family, his friends and his new job at the Prada store in Bal Harbour.

"I was coming to see him in his new city. He was so excited and proud of Miami and he wanted to show me around," Park said.

Park said Patel was killed just four hours after he had picked her up from the airport.

The friends were walking toward an alleyway from one bar to sing karaoke at another venue when the shooting happened, Park said.

"We were talking and laughing, and just excited to be together," she said.

Police said the friends were shot at by someone inside a white 2017 Honda Accord.

"He literally saved my life," Park said. "He, without hesitation, pushed me behind him and moved in front of me and his last words were -- still trying to protect me -- 'Katy, keep walking.'"

Detectives have traced that Honda, which had a temporary tag of CCP4319, back to a man named Orestes Conrado Marrero.

His family reported him missing from west Miami-Dade the day after the shooting.

While investigators work to figure out whether Conrado Marrero could be another victim, the loved ones of a happy, motivated, protective and responsible 29-year-old beginning a new chapter of life in South Florida, are preparing his funeral.

"His brother and his cousins were going to come to Miami this weekend to celebrate his birthday and instead they're going to be celebrating his life on his 30th birthday," Park said.

Miami Beach residents are holding a candlelight vigil where the shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Patel's army of loved ones won't give up on finding the person who took his life and are working closely with Miami Beach police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. A reward of up to $13,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



