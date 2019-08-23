1 in custody after shots fired in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police Department

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Friday morning after multiple shots were fired in front of an apartment building in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

"At 5:45 this morning we received two calls that shots were being fired near the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue," Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. "Three of our officers arrived immediately to 1535 Drexel Avenue, where they located several spent shell casings outside of that building."

Rodriguez said responding officers heard an additional gunshot and entered the building, where they saw a possible suspect retreating into one of the apartments.

A perimeter was established in the area as the Miami Beach Police Department's SWAT team and a hostage negotiator responded to the scene.

Rodriguez said officers saw the suspect jump from a second-floor window in the rear of the building to the ground, at which time he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released the man's identity or said what charges he might be facing.



