1 wounded in shooting on Ocean Drive near Clevelander

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One person was wounded in a shooting Saturday night near the Clevelander in South Beach, closing down a stretch of Ocean Drive, police said.

The shooting occurred on the east side of Ocean Drive and 10th Street about 7 p.m.

Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said one man was shot in the arm and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Rodriguez said one person is in custody and a gun has been recovered.

"Several others are being detained as we determine their involvement, as well as investigate the moments leading up to this shooting," Rodriguez said.

The 1000 block of Ocean Drive is closed during the shooting investigation.

